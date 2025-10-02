ETV Bharat / state

Two Villagers Brutally Killed In Bijapur And Sukma As Maoists Target Suspected Informants

Bijapur/Sukma: The cycle of fear returned to Bastar this week as Maoists struck in two districts on Wednesday night, killing two villagers they accused of helping the police. The murders in Bijapur and Sukma have once again left local communities shaken, even as security forces continue their operations against Maoist groups in the region.

In Pujarikanker village of Bijapur, armed Maoists stormed into the house of Madkam Bhima late in the night. Villagers said he was dragged out in front of his family and accused of being a “police informer.” Moments later, he was hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Police officials, however, denied the accusation, insisting that Bhima had no connection with security forces.

“Such killings are nothing but attempts to create panic,” said ASP Chandrakant Govarna. “We are stepping up our operations. Protecting civilians remains our first priority.”

Govarna appealed to villagers not to bow down to Maoist threats and to immediately alert the police if they notice unusual movements in the area. A special team has been formed to track those behind the killing.

Fear spread quickly in the village after the murder. Some residents spoke of anger as well, saying the Maoists were now targeting “innocent, unarmed people” almost at will. Officials said assistance would be provided to the bereaved family, while security patrols in the area have been intensified.