Two Uttarakhand Police Inspectors Suspended For 'Molesting' Woman During Kedarnath Yatra Last Year

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has suspended two police inspectors for allegedly molesting a woman pilgrim during the Kedarnath yatra last year. A case has also been registered against the two accused inspectors in the matter.

The suspension of the two accused cops comes a day after Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar's stern warning to the cops in this regard.

The incident dates back to Kedarnath yatra last year. It is learnt that the victim woman had come with her family for Kedarnath Yatra and the family was caught in bad weather making it difficult for the family to find an accomodation for a night stay. When there was no arrangement for staying anywhere, the woman said she contacted one of the accused police inspector and was asked to stay in the women's barrack. It is alleged that the woman was molested by the accused during her stay at the barrack.

Following the incident, the woman returned to her state and made an online complaint to the police headquarters in Uttarakhand and the Chief Minister's office.

The delayed action in the case has raised questions over the working of the police department. It was not immediately known whether the accused were being shielded all these months or the victim herself filed the complaint late in this regard.

Pertinently, on June 3, a CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly molesting two sisters in West Bengal capital Kolkata. The accused, identified as Tirjan Pradhan, was deputed in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas for the last phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 and was returning from election duty and was scheduled to board a train from Kolkata railway station.

Before boarding the train, the CRPF jawan allegedly molested the two sisters and was caught by the locals and beaten up. He was later arrested following a complaint by the victims.