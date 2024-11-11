Two US Nationals Held In Bihar For Attempting To Cross Indo-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents

Madhubani: Two US nationals were arrested in Bihar's Madhubani district for allegedly attempting to cross into Nepal without valid documents. Also, two locals, who helped them stay in Jaynagar area, were arrested.

Giving information on Sunday, police said the arrested foreigners are a married couple and residents of California. They were intercepted by the security personnel of the 48th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Betonha border post under the jurisdiction of Jaynagar police station on Saturday while they were attempting to cross the Indo-Nepal border, police added.

It was revealed that two local residents of Bihar had helped the US nationals with accommodation in the Jaynagar area near the international border. These locals were also arrested, police added.

Jaynagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankur Kumar said, "The two foreigners were caught by SSB personnel at the Indo-Nepal border. They did not possess valid documents to enter Nepal. On investigation, it was learnt that the woman was a native of Nepal and attained US citizenship by marriage. Presently, police, SSB and other agencies are jointly interrogating them".

After intercepting the couple, SSB handed them over to the Jayanagar Police. During police interrogation, they said they had come to India to meet their relatives and participate in Chhath Puja.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, Kumar said.