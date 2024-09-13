ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed, 30 Injured As Two Trucks, Bus Collide In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 6 hours ago

The bus was coming from Tirupati when it was hit head-on by a truck coming from the opposite direction and then collided with another truck. The impact of collision was so severe that severe people were injured and were hospitalised.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Eight people were killed and 30 others injured when two lorries and a bus collided on Chittoor-Bangalore main road on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Mogili Ghat in Palamaneru constituency when an RTC bus plying from Tirupati and a lorry heading from Palamaneru to Tirupati collided head-on and subsequently rammed another lorry.

Six passengers of the bus, a lorry driver and the helper succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Several others sustained severe injuries and were taken to Chittoor Government Hospital, from where the critically injured were shifted to Vellore Hospital in Tamil Nadu for better treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the fatal road accident and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured. Also, he condoled the families of the deceased and announced that the state government will support the affected families.

Minister Nara Lokesh said that the road accident at Mogili Ghat has shocked him. It has been suggested that stern security measures should be taken by the transport department to avoid recurrence of such incidents, Lokesh said assuring that the government will stand by the families of the deceased.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy condoled the families of those who lost their lives due to the accident near Mogili Ghat. The minister inquired about the treatment that is being provided to the injured. Government will provide all help and support to the bereaved families, he added.





