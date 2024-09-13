ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed, 30 Injured As Two Trucks, Bus Collide In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Eight people were killed and 30 others injured when two lorries and a bus collided on Chittoor-Bangalore main road on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Mogili Ghat in Palamaneru constituency when an RTC bus plying from Tirupati and a lorry heading from Palamaneru to Tirupati collided head-on and subsequently rammed another lorry.

Six passengers of the bus, a lorry driver and the helper succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Several others sustained severe injuries and were taken to Chittoor Government Hospital, from where the critically injured were shifted to Vellore Hospital in Tamil Nadu for better treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the fatal road accident and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured. Also, he condoled the families of the deceased and announced that the state government will support the affected families.