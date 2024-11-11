ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Two Trekkers Rescued After Stumbling Into Encounter In Srinagar Hills

Srinagar: What could have been a dangerous situation ended without harm on Sunday when Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued two trekkers, Tariq Ahmad Mir and Mufti Ziyan, who accidentally walked into the middle of an ongoing encounter in the Zabarwan Hills area of Srinagar.

Mir and Ziyan work at a well-known missionary school in the city and were out trekking in the Srinagar highlands on Sunday when the incident took place. Security forces received reports of suspicious activity in the area but spotted the trekkers carrying bags and sticks in the hills.

A senior police official explained to ETV Bharat that the sight of these figures triggered concerns about potential insurgent activity. “In quick response, the police sealed off the area and fired warning shots, but there was no reply, heightening the tension.”

The official further said, “However, the individuals in question were not militants, but rather the two trekkers, who had been exploring the hills for leisure and had unknowingly wandered into a high-security zone.”

“In a stroke of luck, one of the trekkers, Mir, was able to call the police control room by dialling 100. His call, made just in time, alerted the authorities to the trekkers' situation,” the official said.

The official further added, “Within minutes of receiving the call, Srinagar police sprang into action, arriving at the scene and halting the security operation. Mir and Ziyan, who had been taking cover behind rocks to stay out of sight, were safely escorted out of the area.”