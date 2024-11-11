J&K: Two Trekkers Rescued After Stumbling Into Encounter In Srinagar Hills

Srinagar: What could have been a dangerous situation ended without harm on Sunday when Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued two trekkers, Tariq Ahmad Mir and Mufti Ziyan, who accidentally walked into the middle of an ongoing encounter in the Zabarwan Hills area of Srinagar.
Mir and Ziyan work at a well-known missionary school in the city and were out trekking in the Srinagar highlands on Sunday when the incident took place. Security forces received reports of suspicious activity in the area but spotted the trekkers carrying bags and sticks in the hills.
A senior police official explained to ETV Bharat that the sight of these figures triggered concerns about potential insurgent activity. “In quick response, the police sealed off the area and fired warning shots, but there was no reply, heightening the tension.”
The official further said, “However, the individuals in question were not militants, but rather the two trekkers, who had been exploring the hills for leisure and had unknowingly wandered into a high-security zone.”
“In a stroke of luck, one of the trekkers, Mir, was able to call the police control room by dialling 100. His call, made just in time, alerted the authorities to the trekkers' situation,” the official said.
The official further added, “Within minutes of receiving the call, Srinagar police sprang into action, arriving at the scene and halting the security operation. Mir and Ziyan, who had been taking cover behind rocks to stay out of sight, were safely escorted out of the area.”
According to the official, the trekkers were taken to a local police station for questioning, where their identities and credentials were thoroughly verified. They were released after confirmation that both of them were innocent.
Following the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police issued an advisory for trekkers and adventurers, urging them to alert local authorities before setting in sensitive areas and high-security zones.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, confirmed the development to ETV Bharat and emphasized the need to keep local police stations informed about travel plans. “Prior information about trekkers' plan and their routes will allow us to act quickly in case of any untoward occurrence,” Birdi said.
“We encourage adventurers, especially those venturing into high-security areas, to always share their travel plans with the nearest police station. This communication helps us prepare and respond swiftly should any unforeseen issues arise," he noted.
“Locals, tourists, and especially trekkers should reach out to us if they encounter any situation that requires urgent attention. Dialling 100 or contacting the nearest police station helps us coordinate with ongoing operations and ensures rapid assistance,” Birdi said.