Two Trains, One Track: Hyderabad Metro Officials Say CBTC Technology Ensures No Collision

Hyderabad: A recent viral video showing two metro trains coming close on the same track raised concerns about passenger safety in Telangana. However, officials said the situation was not dangerous, as each train has the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system to avoid collision of trains on the same track.

What Is CBTC Technology?

According to officials, Hyderabad Metro was the first to introduce CBTC technology in India, and the initiative brought dramatic advances to the operations and management of the metro in the city.

The system monitors the movement of every metro train running across the three operational corridors while the technology is managed by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Uppal, they said.

“Under CBTC, each metro train operator communicates with the OCC in real time to ensure error-free control and movement,” said an official. “This also allows trains to operate at close distances, up to 30 meters, while ensuring safety through guardrail technology,” he said.

According to him, the guardrail wouldn’t allow trains to collide if they come close as it will automatically stop them.

Assurance From Metro Rail Officials

Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy said that the CBTC system was “highly sophisticated and reliable” and people shouldn’t worry.

“The CBTC technology is inspired by Europe, and it was brought to India by Hyderabad Metro after recommending it to L&T Metro Rail. Later, the same technology was introduced across the country,” he said.

“In Railways, if a train is ahead, it is stopped at a distance of a kilometre. In the metro, it can go up to 30 meters. During peak hours, trains can come close to each other, and there is no need to worry,” he said.

Reddy also praised the role of OCC in managing and monitoring the metro trains and ensuring smooth and safe travel for commuters.