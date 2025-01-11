ETV Bharat / state

Two Trains, One Track: Hyderabad Metro Officials Say CBTC Technology Ensures No Collision

Officials said the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system avoids collision of metro trains even if they come close on the same track.

Two Trains, One Track: Hyderabad Metro Officials Say CBTC Technology Ensures No Collision
Video grab of metros coming close on the same track in Hyderabad (Social media)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Hyderabad: A recent viral video showing two metro trains coming close on the same track raised concerns about passenger safety in Telangana. However, officials said the situation was not dangerous, as each train has the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system to avoid collision of trains on the same track.

What Is CBTC Technology?

According to officials, Hyderabad Metro was the first to introduce CBTC technology in India, and the initiative brought dramatic advances to the operations and management of the metro in the city.

The system monitors the movement of every metro train running across the three operational corridors while the technology is managed by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Uppal, they said.

“Under CBTC, each metro train operator communicates with the OCC in real time to ensure error-free control and movement,” said an official. “This also allows trains to operate at close distances, up to 30 meters, while ensuring safety through guardrail technology,” he said.

According to him, the guardrail wouldn’t allow trains to collide if they come close as it will automatically stop them.

Assurance From Metro Rail Officials

Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy said that the CBTC system was “highly sophisticated and reliable” and people shouldn’t worry.

“The CBTC technology is inspired by Europe, and it was brought to India by Hyderabad Metro after recommending it to L&T Metro Rail. Later, the same technology was introduced across the country,” he said.

“In Railways, if a train is ahead, it is stopped at a distance of a kilometre. In the metro, it can go up to 30 meters. During peak hours, trains can come close to each other, and there is no need to worry,” he said.

In railways, a train is halted almost a kilometre away if another train is on the track. However, a metro train can come close to 30 meters in the subway. During rush hours, trains may come closer, and there is no reason to be worried in the presence of CBTC.

Reddy also praised the role of OCC in managing and monitoring the metro trains and ensuring smooth and safe travel for commuters.

Read More

  1. After Bus Fare Hike, Water Tariff, Namma Metro And Auto Fares Also Likely To Go Up In Bengaluru
  2. Stung By Suicide Attempts On Tracks, Metro Railways Steps Up Campaign To Avert Such Incidents

Hyderabad: A recent viral video showing two metro trains coming close on the same track raised concerns about passenger safety in Telangana. However, officials said the situation was not dangerous, as each train has the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system to avoid collision of trains on the same track.

What Is CBTC Technology?

According to officials, Hyderabad Metro was the first to introduce CBTC technology in India, and the initiative brought dramatic advances to the operations and management of the metro in the city.

The system monitors the movement of every metro train running across the three operational corridors while the technology is managed by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Uppal, they said.

“Under CBTC, each metro train operator communicates with the OCC in real time to ensure error-free control and movement,” said an official. “This also allows trains to operate at close distances, up to 30 meters, while ensuring safety through guardrail technology,” he said.

According to him, the guardrail wouldn’t allow trains to collide if they come close as it will automatically stop them.

Assurance From Metro Rail Officials

Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy said that the CBTC system was “highly sophisticated and reliable” and people shouldn’t worry.

“The CBTC technology is inspired by Europe, and it was brought to India by Hyderabad Metro after recommending it to L&T Metro Rail. Later, the same technology was introduced across the country,” he said.

“In Railways, if a train is ahead, it is stopped at a distance of a kilometre. In the metro, it can go up to 30 meters. During peak hours, trains can come close to each other, and there is no need to worry,” he said.

In railways, a train is halted almost a kilometre away if another train is on the track. However, a metro train can come close to 30 meters in the subway. During rush hours, trains may come closer, and there is no reason to be worried in the presence of CBTC.

Reddy also praised the role of OCC in managing and monitoring the metro trains and ensuring smooth and safe travel for commuters.

Read More

  1. After Bus Fare Hike, Water Tariff, Namma Metro And Auto Fares Also Likely To Go Up In Bengaluru
  2. Stung By Suicide Attempts On Tracks, Metro Railways Steps Up Campaign To Avert Such Incidents

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TWO METRO TRAINS ON SAME TRACKHYDERABAD METRO TRAINS ONE TRACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.