Two Top Naxal Leaders Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki

Rajnandgaon: In another major blow to Naxalism, police and security forces have gunned down two senior Maoist leaders during a fierce encounter in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh.
The encounter broke out in Banda Pahad-Retegaon area under Madanwada region during combing operation by police and security forces, who shot dead two top Naxalites including Special Zonal Committee member Vijay Reddy and Divisional Committee Secretary Lokesh Salame.
Both the Maoists were hardcore members and were associated with the organisation for a long time, said Superintendent of Police YP Singh.
Following the encounter, a large amount of Naxalite literature and other items were seized from the spot. The bodies of the duo were also recovered from the spot. The operation is being considered a major breakthrough for forces in the newly-formed Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, which was carved out of Rajnandgaon district.
Recently, a Naxalite commander was arrested after an encounter, while several others have surrendered amid continous operations by police. Wednesday's encounter in the Madanwada police station area adds to the list of recent successes.
According to the police, the force had gone to Banda Pahad in Madanwada area as part of a search and combing operation when the Naxalites opened fire. "Security forces retaliated immediately, killing the two hardcore Maoists on the spot. Other Naxalites present managed to escape. A search is underway to track down those who fled," Singh said, adding that police have been carrying out continous operations to eliminate Naxals.
The senior official informed that more details would be shared once the team returns from the operation.
