Two Top Naxal Commanders With Rs 1.16 Crore Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

SP YP Singh said that Vijay Reddy was among the most wanted Naxalite leaders in the country.

Two Top Naxal Commanders With Rs 1.16 Crore Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter
Arms and equipment recovered from the encounter site (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST

Rajnandgaon: Two days after security forces achieved a significant success against Naxalites during a major operation in the Madanwada-Retegaon area of Mohla Manpur district, after killing two Naxalites, including top zonal commander Vijay Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) YP Singh, revealed that Reddy was among the most wanted Naxalite leaders in the country.

SP Singh told reporters, "A zonal committee member of the Naxalites’ special team, Reddy carried a combined reward of Rs 90 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh each from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Rs 20 lakh from Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 20 lakh from Telangana. He was wanted in multiple cases across four states."

The second Naxalite killed was Lokesh Salame, another high-ranking cadre, who carried a reward of Rs 26 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh from Chhattisgarh and Rs 16 lakh from Maharashtra. Both had been on the security agencies’ radar for a long time.

Acting on intelligence inputs about Naxal presence on Banda hill, a joint team of Mohla Manpur Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Kanker Police launched the operation. An exchange of fire took place, and Reddy and Salame were killed.

Following the encounter, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and equipment from the site, including an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, cordex wire, and walkie-talkies. The bodies of both Naxalites were brought to the district police headquarters.

