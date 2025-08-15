ETV Bharat / state

Two Top Naxal Commanders With Rs 1.16 Crore Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Rajnandgaon: Two days after security forces achieved a significant success against Naxalites during a major operation in the Madanwada-Retegaon area of Mohla Manpur district, after killing two Naxalites, including top zonal commander Vijay Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) YP Singh, revealed that Reddy was among the most wanted Naxalite leaders in the country.

SP Singh told reporters, "A zonal committee member of the Naxalites’ special team, Reddy carried a combined reward of Rs 90 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh each from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Rs 20 lakh from Andhra Pradesh, and Rs 20 lakh from Telangana. He was wanted in multiple cases across four states."

The second Naxalite killed was Lokesh Salame, another high-ranking cadre, who carried a reward of Rs 26 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh from Chhattisgarh and Rs 16 lakh from Maharashtra. Both had been on the security agencies’ radar for a long time.