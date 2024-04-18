Two TMC Activists Injured in Attack in Bengal's Cooch Behar Hours before Polling

By PTI

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

Kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress activists were seriously injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal on Thursday night, hours ahead of polling.

The constituency in northern West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 from 7 am. Accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack, North Bengal Development Minister and TMC's Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha told reporters at a local hospital that the duo were on their way to the booth committee president's house in Dinhata when they were waylaid and attacked with sharp weapons.

"The BJP has already started its terror and intimidation tactics in the entire Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat. They are carrying out murderous attacks on our supporters. People will respond to their terror by rejecting the BJP," Guha said.

Guha said one of the injured TMC workers suffered head injuries, while the other has serious wounds on hand and leg. A police officer said a large police force has been sent to the area and patrolling intensified to prevent any flare-ups between the two parties.

He said the injured were TMC workers and police were investigating the matter and the identities of the attackers were yet to be ascertained. The names of the injured persons were not yet known.

A local BJP leader denied his party's involvement in the incident. "It is a case of TMC's internal feud. BJP is not involved," he added. Besides Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

