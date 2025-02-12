Two Telugu Students Score Perfect 100 Percentile In JEE (Main)

Hyderabad: Two Telugu candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) 2025, the results of which were released by the National Testing Agency recently.

Out of the 13,11,544 candidates who had registered for the examination, 12,58,136 appeared and of them 14 secured a perfect 100 percentile. Among them are Sai Manojna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh and Banibrata Maji from Telangana. Manojna is a student of Bhashyam Junior College at Guntur. She attributed her success to tests she took in her college which she said were tougher than JEE.

The Paper-1 exams, conducted for admissions into BE/BTech courses at NITs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutions, were held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 across India. Candidates can access their JEE Main scorecards by entering their application number, password, and captcha code on the official website.

The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled from April 1 to 8. Students who are not satisfied with their scores in the first session can attempt the second phase, with the best of the two scores being considered for final ranking. Following the JEE Main results, the top 2.5 lakh candidates, as per category-wise reservation norms, will qualify for JEE Advanced, the gateway to securing admissions in IITs through JoSAA counseling.

Om Prakash Behera of Bhubaneswar boy too is among the 14 from across India who scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main Exam 2025. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Om shared his journey so far, including how he moved from his home state Odisha to the coaching hub of Kota in Rajasthan three years back to crack the exhaustive examination. His remarkable journey, however, is not one he had undertaken alone. Om credits his success to his mother Smita Rani who he says has sacrificed a lot for him. The NTA has announced that results for JEE (Main) Paper-2 (BArch/B Planning) will be released at a later date.