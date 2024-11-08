ETV Bharat / state

Two Teenagers Drown While Taking Bath During Chhath Puja In Ghazipur's Ganga Ghat

Villagers mourned the loss of two teenagers who drowned in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja in Nagdilpur Gram Sabha.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

Ghazipur: Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja at Ganga Ghat in Nagdilpur Gram Sabha, under the Revatipur police station in the Mohammadabad assembly, on Friday morning, police said. Following this tragic incident, villagers mourned the loss of the two teenagers. Jamania Circle Officer Ram Krishna confirmed their deaths.

Ram Krishna said that the accident occurred while people were bathing in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja on Friday morning.

The police retrieved the bodies of the teenagers, who drowned in the river and sent them for postmortem examinations. It is being told that 17-year-old Sarvjeet Chaudhary and 14-year-old Arun Chaudhary, residents of Nagdilpur village, had reached Ganga Ghat for Chhath Puja with their family members.

During the Ganga bathing rituals, two teenagers accidentally drowned. Despite efforts from police and divers to rescue them, it was too late, and both had already died. Their bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the Jamania Circle Officer said.

Read More

  1. Four Migrant Labourers Drown While Trying To Save Child Who Survives In Kutch
  2. Three Students Drown While Taking Bath In Jharkhand's Koel River

Ghazipur: Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja at Ganga Ghat in Nagdilpur Gram Sabha, under the Revatipur police station in the Mohammadabad assembly, on Friday morning, police said. Following this tragic incident, villagers mourned the loss of the two teenagers. Jamania Circle Officer Ram Krishna confirmed their deaths.

Ram Krishna said that the accident occurred while people were bathing in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja on Friday morning.

The police retrieved the bodies of the teenagers, who drowned in the river and sent them for postmortem examinations. It is being told that 17-year-old Sarvjeet Chaudhary and 14-year-old Arun Chaudhary, residents of Nagdilpur village, had reached Ganga Ghat for Chhath Puja with their family members.

During the Ganga bathing rituals, two teenagers accidentally drowned. Despite efforts from police and divers to rescue them, it was too late, and both had already died. Their bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, the Jamania Circle Officer said.

Read More

  1. Four Migrant Labourers Drown While Trying To Save Child Who Survives In Kutch
  2. Three Students Drown While Taking Bath In Jharkhand's Koel River

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GHAZIPUR CHHATH PUJATEENAGERS DROWNEDGHAZIPURCIRCLE OFFICER RAM KRISHNACHHATH PUJA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.