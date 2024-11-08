ETV Bharat / state

Two Teenagers Drown While Taking Bath During Chhath Puja In Ghazipur's Ganga Ghat

Ghazipur: Two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja at Ganga Ghat in Nagdilpur Gram Sabha, under the Revatipur police station in the Mohammadabad assembly, on Friday morning, police said. Following this tragic incident, villagers mourned the loss of the two teenagers. Jamania Circle Officer Ram Krishna confirmed their deaths.

Ram Krishna said that the accident occurred while people were bathing in the Ganga River during Chhath Puja on Friday morning.

The police retrieved the bodies of the teenagers, who drowned in the river and sent them for postmortem examinations. It is being told that 17-year-old Sarvjeet Chaudhary and 14-year-old Arun Chaudhary, residents of Nagdilpur village, had reached Ganga Ghat for Chhath Puja with their family members.