Two Teachers Of Coaching Centre Booked For Sexually Harassing Girl Student; Search On For Them

The case against the teachers was registered after the girl lodged a complaint. Police have launched a search for them.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 27, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have registered a case against two male teachers of a coaching centre in Maharashtra's Beed for allegedly molesting and sexually harassing a 17-year-old female student over a period of 10 months, officials said on Friday.

The case against the duo was registered after the girl lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station in the city on Thursday, they said. The two accused are absconding and the police have launched a search for them, an official said.

"As per the complaint, the girl faced the ordeal between July 30, 2024 and May 25, 2025. The two teachers used to call her to the office of the coaching centre, and force her to strip. After clicking her photos in that condition, they would also indulge in indecent acts with her," the police official said.

The police registered the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked), 78 (stalking), 3(5) (common intention) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against the two accused, he said.

TAGGED:

