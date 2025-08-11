ETV Bharat / state

Two Teachers Killed, Four Injured As Bus Ploughs Into Crowd Near Dhangadhi Drain In Uttarakhand

Brake failure suspected after high-speed bus hits six people waiting for floodwater to recede on NH-309; four injured, including three teachers, hospitalised in Ramnagar.

Uttarakhand Bus Accident
The bus that was involved in the accident. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 11, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

Nainital: Two teachers were killed and four others seriously injured on Monday when a speeding bus hit them near Dhangadhi drain on National Highway-309, about 22 km from Ramnagar, Nainital district.. The victims had been waiting for the rain-swollen drain’s water level to subside before continuing their journey.

According to eyewitnesses, traffic on both sides of the drain was halted due to the high water level. Six people were standing near the spot when the bus, allegedly due to brake failure, ploughed into them. Police have taken the vehicle into custody, and the cause will be confirmed after a technical inspection.

The deceased were identified as Surendra Singh Panwar (53), of Gangotri Vihar Kaniya, and Virendra Sharma (42), of Manila Vihar Chorpani — both teachers posted in Harana. They were on their way from home to Harana Salt to teach, as per their routine.

Tehsildar Manisha Markhan said the injured were immediately taken to Ramnagar Combined Hospital. Among them are three other teachers — Satya Prakash of Jaspur, Deepak Shah of Maldhan, and Sunil Raj — along with Lalit Pandey, an employee at the Indian Medicine Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) in Mohan.

Local residents expressed anger, saying the area near the Dhangadhi drain becomes dangerous every monsoon due to rising water levels. Families of the deceased gathered at the hospital in grief and protest.

