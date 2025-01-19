ETV Bharat / state

Two Tamil Nadu Residents Killed After Bus Catches Fire In Punjab

Barnala: In a horrific accident, two people from Tamil Nadu were charred to death after a truck parked in the parking lot of a private factory caught fire in Punjab's Barnala, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Barnala-Mansa road where the parked truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number suddenly caught fire trapping the driver and another person inside. Both the deceased are believed to be residents of Tamil Nadu, as the vehicle was from the state of Tamil Nadu.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver was probably cooking something inside when a sudden explosion occurred triggering a fire. Both the persons inside the truck were burnt and died on the spot in the fire incident. Passersby immediately rushed to the spot and tried to evacuate the duo and control the fire, but to no avail.