Two Tamil Nadu Residents Killed After Bus Catches Fire In Punjab

The incident took place on Barnala-Mansa road while the driver was cooking food inside the truck.

Tamil Nadu Bus Catches Fire In Punjab
Tamil Nadu Bus Catches Fire In Punjab (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Barnala: In a horrific accident, two people from Tamil Nadu were charred to death after a truck parked in the parking lot of a private factory caught fire in Punjab's Barnala, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Barnala-Mansa road where the parked truck bearing Tamil Nadu registration number suddenly caught fire trapping the driver and another person inside. Both the deceased are believed to be residents of Tamil Nadu, as the vehicle was from the state of Tamil Nadu.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver was probably cooking something inside when a sudden explosion occurred triggering a fire. Both the persons inside the truck were burnt and died on the spot in the fire incident. Passersby immediately rushed to the spot and tried to evacuate the duo and control the fire, but to no avail.

Investigating officer, Shamsher Singh said that the actual reason for the fire is not yet known whether there was an electrical spark inside or a cylinder exploded while cooking food inside. Police are investigating the entire matter and the bodies will be handed over soon as the heirs are found, Singh said.

Tamil Nadu Bus Catches Fire In Punjab
Tamil Nadu Bus Catches Fire In Punjab (ETV Bharat)

In a similar incident, a passenger was killed when a bus caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday. The incident took place near a tourist facility centre built on the highway in Mathura.

In a similar incident, a passenger was killed when a bus caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Tuesday. The incident took place near a tourist facility centre built on the highway in Mathura.

TAGGED:

