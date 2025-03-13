Two Suspects Arrested With Arms In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora: Army

Srinagar: Two suspects were arrested along with arms and ammunition from northern Kashmir’s Bandipora, the Indian army said on Thursday.

The arrests were carried out in a joint operation carried out by army alongside J&K Police and CRPF at Gandbal-Hajin Road in Bandipora.

“During search, two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with recovery of 01xPistol, 01xPistol Magazine, 02xHand Grenades, 01xAK Magazine, ammunition & other war like stores,” the Army said in a post on X.

The identity of the duo was not revealed as further investigation by Police is underway in the case.

Meanwhile, police in Srinagar booked six notorious drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS Act).

A police spokesperson said that the accused namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Rafiq Sheikh resident of Beigh Mohalla Allochibagh A/p Sharja Bemina, Abid Rasool Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar resident of Check Kalan Kanihama B.K.Pora, Raza Rauf Mirjan son of Rouf Ahmad Mirjan resident of Gulshan Abad Hyderpora, Azan Parviaz Glitsaaz son of Parviaz Ahmad Glitsaaz resident of Kani Mohalla Rainawari, Javaid Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohammad Wani resident of Sonwar A/p Gasoo andDanish Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat resident of Panzinara have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining the formal detention orders from Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir on the basis of dossiers prepared by Srinagar police against them. Consequently, these drug peddlers were detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri.

Police said that the accused drug peddlers have been involved in the peddling of narcotics among the youth of Srinagar on an alarming scale. Besides, they were also involved in several NDPS Act cases of various police stations of Srinagar, it added.

“Despite several NDPS Act cases registered against them, they did not mend their ways after getting bailed out from courts and were brazenly promoting drugs among the youth of the valley, especially in Srinagar, through their illegal narcotics network. Police has also set into motion the process to attach their properties under the provisions of PIT-NDPS Act”.