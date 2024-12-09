ETV Bharat / state

Two Students Die After Falling From PG Building In Delhi

New Delhi: Two youths died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a PG building near Delhi Technical University (DTU) in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Eshan, a DTU engineering student, and Harsh Verma, a student at Parshuram College.

Police investigation

According to police, the deceased were in their fourth-floor room near an open window when they reportedly fell. “They were sitting on a bed near the window and talking when the incident happened,’’ an official stated.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud sound followed by screams. When they came outside, they discovered the two youths lying in a pool of blood. Police and emergency services were immediately alerted. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one dead upon arrival, however, another one succumbed during treatment as per the officials.