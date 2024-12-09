Two Students Die After Falling From PG Building In Delhi

New Delhi: Two youths died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a PG building near Delhi Technical University (DTU) in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Eshan, a DTU engineering student, and Harsh Verma, a student at Parshuram College.
Police investigation
According to police, the deceased were in their fourth-floor room near an open window when they reportedly fell. “They were sitting on a bed near the window and talking when the incident happened,’’ an official stated.
Neighbors reported hearing a loud sound followed by screams. When they came outside, they discovered the two youths lying in a pool of blood. Police and emergency services were immediately alerted. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one dead upon arrival, however, another one succumbed during treatment as per the officials.
The police are probing the incident from multiple angles, including the possibility of an accident, a scuffle, or foul play. Other PG residents are being questioned as part of the investigation.
“This is a tragic incident, and we are trying to establish whether it was an accident or something else. Both families have been informed, and autopsies are underway,” said a police spokesperson.
The deaths have left fellow PG residents in shock, with many expressing fear and uncertainty. Further investigations are ongoing.
Read more: