ETV Bharat / state

Two Students Die After Falling From PG Building In Delhi

Two youths, one a DTU student and the other from Parshuram College, died after falling from a fourth-floor PG building in Delhi.

Representational image
Representational image (File/ ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

New Delhi: Two youths died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a PG building near Delhi Technical University (DTU) in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Eshan, a DTU engineering student, and Harsh Verma, a student at Parshuram College.

Police investigation
According to police, the deceased were in their fourth-floor room near an open window when they reportedly fell. “They were sitting on a bed near the window and talking when the incident happened,’’ an official stated.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud sound followed by screams. When they came outside, they discovered the two youths lying in a pool of blood. Police and emergency services were immediately alerted. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one dead upon arrival, however, another one succumbed during treatment as per the officials.

The police are probing the incident from multiple angles, including the possibility of an accident, a scuffle, or foul play. Other PG residents are being questioned as part of the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are trying to establish whether it was an accident or something else. Both families have been informed, and autopsies are underway,” said a police spokesperson.

The deaths have left fellow PG residents in shock, with many expressing fear and uncertainty. Further investigations are ongoing.

Read more:

  1. IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
  2. Coimbatore BTech Student Jumps Off 4th Floor To Show 'Superpower'

New Delhi: Two youths died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a PG building near Delhi Technical University (DTU) in the Shahbad Dairy area, officials said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Eshan, a DTU engineering student, and Harsh Verma, a student at Parshuram College.

Police investigation
According to police, the deceased were in their fourth-floor room near an open window when they reportedly fell. “They were sitting on a bed near the window and talking when the incident happened,’’ an official stated.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud sound followed by screams. When they came outside, they discovered the two youths lying in a pool of blood. Police and emergency services were immediately alerted. Both were shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one dead upon arrival, however, another one succumbed during treatment as per the officials.

The police are probing the incident from multiple angles, including the possibility of an accident, a scuffle, or foul play. Other PG residents are being questioned as part of the investigation.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are trying to establish whether it was an accident or something else. Both families have been informed, and autopsies are underway,” said a police spokesperson.

The deaths have left fellow PG residents in shock, with many expressing fear and uncertainty. Further investigations are ongoing.

Read more:

  1. IIT-Roorkee Student From Rajasthan Found Dead in Haridwar Hostel Room; Police Suspect Suicide
  2. Coimbatore BTech Student Jumps Off 4th Floor To Show 'Superpower'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAHBAD DAIRY STUDENTS DEATHSTUDENTS FELL DOWN FROM PG DELHIDELHI PG HOSTEL CASEDELHI PG HOSTEL ACCIDENTDTU STUDENTS DEATH CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.