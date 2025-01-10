Two Srinagar Smart City Limited Officials In J&K ACB Net For Disproportionate Wealth

Srinagar: The Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) is under the scanner of J&K Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) with two of its staff booked for amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.

A senior ACB official said two employees of the Smart City project have fallen in their net for owning assets exceeding their known source of income. The duo including Financial Officer Sajid Yousuf Bhat and Executive Engineer SSCL Zahoor Ahmad Dar have been booked for owning disproportionate assets. "A case has been registered while searches are underway at seven locations in this regard," he said without disclosing the location of places. He said ACB sleuths conducted a secret verification into the allegation against the duo for accumulating assets disproportionate to their lawful known source of income and living a lavish and luxurious lifestyle.

The official spokesperson said that Bhat owns a commercial property at Srinagar’s Rambagh with the price much higher than the value of sale deed paid by suspect. Besides, he has multiple bank accounts with suspicious transactions, he added. Bhat, according to him, has “enriched himself illicitly by indulging in corrupt practices”, which attract commission of offence under section 13(1) (b) r/w 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income. A case (FIR No. 01/2025) has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar, he added.

Similarly, engineer Dar owns a lavish multi-storied house at Lane No. 5, Galibabad, Shalteng in Srinagar, a sedan car, suspicious bank transactions in personal accounts and accounts of his spouse. Besides, he has acquired Benami properties and huge assets in the form of FDRs, he added.

He has enriched himself illicitly by indulging in corrupt practices which prima-facie attract commission of offence under section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for possession of assets which are prima-facie disproportionate to his known sources of lawful income. Accordingly, case FIR N0. 02/2025 has been registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar.



