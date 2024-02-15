Two SOG Jawans Injured in Landmine Blast in Odisha

Boudh (Odisha): Two security personnel were seriously injured in a landmine blast during a combing operation in a forest in Odisha's Boudh district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Nalikumpha forest in the district when Special Operation Group (SOG) security personnel were conducting a search operation in the morning, they said.

The landmine is suspected to have been planted by the Maoists, the police said. The incident occurred when the security personnel were passing by the road as part of the search operation. The injured personnel were first admitted to Kantamal Community Health Centre and were later shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical Center in Balangir.

While one received wounds on the head, the other suffered eye injuries, the doctors at the hospital said. They will be sent to a better healthcare facility in Bhubaneswar by air, the police said. Following the blast, security forces have intensified the search operation in the Nalikumpha forest.

Earlier, two security personnel of SOG of Odisha Police were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district during a combing operation. The IED was planted by Maoists and it exploded after the SOG jawans accidentally touched it. Both the jawans were shifted to the hospital and the doctors declared them out of danger.

