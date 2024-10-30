Two Sisters, Neighbour Drown In Village Pond Amid Dhanteras Preparations In Dhamtari

Dhamtari: Three persons, including two sisters, drowned while bathing in a local pond in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district while their families were busy making preparations for Dhanteras and Diwali.

The tragic incident took place in Belgaum under Sihawa police station area. The victims were identified as sisters Kajal and Yamini Yadav, and 18-year-old Sevika Korram.

Locals said the three girls went to take a bath in the nearby Bhukharra pond in the morning before joining in the festivities. Unaware that the pond had swollen due to the heavy rains, the trio dived into the water. They went into deep waters and drowned.

On information, a team from Sihawa police station and a large number of villagers reached the spot. Finally, the three bodies were fished out from the pond and sent for post-mortem.

A pall of gloom has dawned upon the village following the incident. The family members of the victims have been left in shock and grief.

Dhamtari ASP Manishanker Chandra said a tragic incident was reported from Sihawa on Dhanteras. "All three drowned while bathing in the pond. Among the deceased, two are sisters and the other is their neighbour. Postmortem has been completed. A case has been registered and investigations are underway," Chandra said.