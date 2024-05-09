Two Sisters Found Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly; Family Alleges Foul Play

Bareilly: In a tragic incident, two sisters died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The incident has come to light at Safari village of Fatehganj West police station area. An official said that the bodies of the two siblings were found lying in a room of their house. As soon as the information of the death of two sisters was received, police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The family has accused the neighboring family of instigating them to commit suicide.

SSP Sushil Ghule Chandrabhan who also reached the spot with the police force said that prima facie the case seems to be of suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes, he said.

The SSP Sushil further said that the father of the girls has alleged that he had gone to work in the fields with his wife while both the daughters were present at home. On returning home from the field, it was found that his daughters had died by suicide, police said. The siblings' father has alleged that a woman and a young man living in the neighborhood are responsible for his daughter's death saying they instigated them to take the extreme step.

“ The woman would secretly call my daughters to her house and make them talk to the young man on the phone. Many times we had stopped the daughters and the young man and had even snatched the phone. Because of these people, my daughters have committed suicide,” the siblings' father alleged. The reason for the deaths will be clear after the post-mortem report. Every aspect of the incident is being investigated, police said.