ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Drown While Saving Brother From Ganges In Rishikesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Two children went to have a bath and drowned in a river while trying to save their brother in Rishikesh. They managed to push their brother to the shore, but were unable to save themselves and were carried away by the force of the water.

Two Sisters Drown While Saving Brother From Ganges In Rishikesh
SDRF launched a search operation (ETV Bharat)

Rishikesh: In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned in the Ganges while saving their younger brother in the Raiwala police station area, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Haripur Kala area where the three siblings had gone for a bath. While the brother was rescued, the two sisters were swept away by the strong current.

According to sources, Suraj, the son of Anil Kumar, began to drown while bathing in the river. To save him, his two sisters, Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13), entered the water. They managed to push their brother to the shore, but were unable to save themselves and were carried away by the force of the water.

Vinay Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the Haripur Kala police station, confirmed the incident. He informed that the family, residing in Haripur Kala Street No 3 Bhimsen Ashram, consists of Anil Kumar and his three children. On the day of the incident, the children's parents were at work near the ashram, unaware of the accident. Sources said that a neighbour had accompanied the children to the river.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was alerted by local police, and a search operation was launched for the missing girls. SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan stated that his team is working to locate the sisters.

Read More

  1. 10 Drown In Gujarat During Ganesh Idol Immersion, Eight Bodies Retrieved
  2. 4 Die As 7 Members Of A Family Drown During Ganesh Visarjan In Gujarat's Patan

Rishikesh: In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned in the Ganges while saving their younger brother in the Raiwala police station area, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Haripur Kala area where the three siblings had gone for a bath. While the brother was rescued, the two sisters were swept away by the strong current.

According to sources, Suraj, the son of Anil Kumar, began to drown while bathing in the river. To save him, his two sisters, Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13), entered the water. They managed to push their brother to the shore, but were unable to save themselves and were carried away by the force of the water.

Vinay Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the Haripur Kala police station, confirmed the incident. He informed that the family, residing in Haripur Kala Street No 3 Bhimsen Ashram, consists of Anil Kumar and his three children. On the day of the incident, the children's parents were at work near the ashram, unaware of the accident. Sources said that a neighbour had accompanied the children to the river.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was alerted by local police, and a search operation was launched for the missing girls. SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan stated that his team is working to locate the sisters.

Read More

  1. 10 Drown In Gujarat During Ganesh Idol Immersion, Eight Bodies Retrieved
  2. 4 Die As 7 Members Of A Family Drown During Ganesh Visarjan In Gujarat's Patan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN RAIWALA DEHRADUNACCIDENT IN RAIWALA GANGATWO SISTERS DROWNBROTHERTWO SISTERS DROWN SAVING BROTHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.