ETV Bharat / state

Two Sisters Drown While Saving Brother From Ganges In Rishikesh

Rishikesh: In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned in the Ganges while saving their younger brother in the Raiwala police station area, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Haripur Kala area where the three siblings had gone for a bath. While the brother was rescued, the two sisters were swept away by the strong current.

According to sources, Suraj, the son of Anil Kumar, began to drown while bathing in the river. To save him, his two sisters, Sakshi (15) and Vaishnavi (13), entered the water. They managed to push their brother to the shore, but were unable to save themselves and were carried away by the force of the water.

Vinay Kumar Sharma, in-charge of the Haripur Kala police station, confirmed the incident. He informed that the family, residing in Haripur Kala Street No 3 Bhimsen Ashram, consists of Anil Kumar and his three children. On the day of the incident, the children's parents were at work near the ashram, unaware of the accident. Sources said that a neighbour had accompanied the children to the river.