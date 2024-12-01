Two Siblings Among Four Girls Buried Under Soil Mound in Bihar

Buxar: Four girls including two sisters died and after being buried by a mound of soil at Sarenja village which falls under Rajpur police station area limits in Buxar district on Sunday. Another girl who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Earlier, a mound of soil collapsed on five girls who had gone to bring soil to make a clay stove at their houses. The accident happened while they were digging the soil. Four girls were buried on the spot. The condition of the injured girl remains critical, sources said.
The incident which occurred near Government Basic School sent shockwaves in the area. Children who were playing near the site, came to know about the tragic incident and raised the alarm. Thereafter, people around reached there and removed the debris and took out all the girls who were rushed to the hospital.
The doctor declared four girls dead on arrival. Soon, a police team from Rajpur police station rushed to the place. Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said a team under the leadership of Sadar SDPO Dheeraj Kumar is investigating the incident.
"Five girls were digging the soil. Suddenly, a pile of soil fell from above. Four girls died after being buried under it. One girl is undergoing treatment. Sadar SDPO has been ordered to investigate the entire incident,” Arya said.
Locals said the mound of soil was very old. For many years, people had been digging soil to plaster their mud house and make earthen stoves. Two of the deceased girls, Nayantara Kumari (11) and Shalini Kumari (8) are sisters. Two other deceased girls have been identified as Shivani Kumari,6, and Sanju Kumari, 11. The condition of Karishma Kumari, 10, remains critical.
"All the girls had gone to bring soil for cleaning and whitewashing the house for the Pidhya festival. While digging the soil, the mound collapsed,” a family member said.