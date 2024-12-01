ETV Bharat / state

Two Siblings Among Four Girls Buried Under Soil Mound in Bihar

Buxar: Four girls including two sisters died and after being buried by a mound of soil at Sarenja village which falls under Rajpur police station area limits in Buxar district on Sunday. Another girl who was injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Earlier, a mound of soil collapsed on five girls who had gone to bring soil to make a clay stove at their houses. The accident happened while they were digging the soil. Four girls were buried on the spot. The condition of the injured girl remains critical, sources said.



The incident which occurred near Government Basic School sent shockwaves in the area. Children who were playing near the site, came to know about the tragic incident and raised the alarm. Thereafter, people around reached there and removed the debris and took out all the girls who were rushed to the hospital.

The doctor declared four girls dead on arrival. Soon, a police team from Rajpur police station rushed to the place. Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said a team under the leadership of Sadar SDPO Dheeraj Kumar is investigating the incident.

