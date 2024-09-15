Two Seriously Injured After Being Dragged By Car in Road Rage Incident In UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two persons were seriously injured after being dragged by a moving car following a dispute over giving way in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, the police said on Sunday. The injured have been identified as Roopkishore and Vinay Kumar, they said.

Uttar Pradesh: Two Men Dragged By Car In Sambhal, Probe On (Video: ETV Bharat)

The incident captured on the CCTV shows the car dragging the youths for a considerable distance before throwing them onto the road and fleeing the scene. Both victims have been hospitalised with serious injuries, and the police are currently investigating the case.

The incident took place at Gumthal village under the Baniyathera Police Station area on Friday night around 11 pm. A child-naming ceremony was being held at the home of Roopkishore, a local resident. A large number of family members and guests had gathered outside the house. At that time, a car proceeding from Barauli Rustampur towards Chandausi asked for a way to pass through the crowd.

A verbal altercation ensued between the car passengers and the villagers. Enraged by this, the car occupants allegedly pulled Roopkishore into the vehicle and trapped him in the window. Vinay Kumar, another villager, tried to intervene and the accused trapped him as well in the other window. The car sped off towards Chandausi dragging both the victims.

The accused dragged them to a significant distance and threw them from the moving car near the Siddh Baba temple on the outskirts of the village. The injured were quickly attended to by their families. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent the victims to a hospital for treatment. The victims are said to be in critical condition.

The police recovered the CCTV footage of the incident showing the victims being dragged. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sambhal Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirmed that a complaint has been lodged by the family and action is being taken based on the evidence and their statements. The investigation into the matter is underway, the SP said.

