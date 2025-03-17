Two Royal Bengal Tigers Arrive At Tata Zoo Under Animal Exchange Programme

Jamshedpur: A pair of Royal Bengal Tigers has arrived at Tata Steel Zoological Park in Jamshedpur under an animal exchange programme. After obtaining permission from the Central Zoo Authority of India, the two big cats, a male and a female, were brought from Nagpur Zoo to Jamshedpur.

The Royal Bengal Tigers were brought from Gorewada Safari International Zoo in Nagpur amid tight security arrangements at the Tata Steel Zoological Park at Bistupur in Jamshedpur. In exchange, the Tata Zoo has provided a pair of African grey parrots to Gorewada Safari International Zoo in Nagpur.

The Tata Zoo, a non-government organisation supported by Tata Steel Foundation, houses various kinds of animals. Maintained by Tata Zoo management, it also has veterinary doctors.

Currently, there are two tigresses, Sunaina and Saloni, in Tata Zoological Park. In order to increase the population of big cats, Tata Zoo management had appealed to Godewada Zoo management for providing tigers.

Upon arriving at Tata Zoo from Nagpur, both the Royal Bengal Tigers have been kept in the quarantine centre of the zoo.

Director of Tata Steel Zoological Park, Naeem Akhtar, said that earlier a leopard was brought here and now two Royal Bengal Tigers have arrived. Now, Sunaina and Saloni, daughters of Tata Zoo, will get new companions with the arrival of the two Royal Bengal Tigers from Nagpur, he said adding, "We aim to improve tiger population. After a few days of quarantine, the big cats will be released in zoo enclosures and visitors will be able to see them."