Watch: Two Groups Pause Fight To Let Ambulance Pass In Kerala, Resume Clash Afterwards

A viral video of the incident shows that amid the intense fight, both sides stood aside when the ambulance sounded its siren.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kozhikode: In a funny yet inspiring display of unity, two rival groups of the Congress party paused their intense fight over cooperative bank elections to allow passage of an ambulance.

A viral video of the incident shows that, amid the fight, chaotic scenes, and heated arguments between the two groups, both sides stood aside when the ambulance sounded its siren, requesting smooth passage.

However, they resumed their fight with the same fury once the ambulance left.

On Saturday, an X user posted a news channel video, which quickly went viral, with over 26 thousand views and hundreds of reactions.

The netizens appreciated the momentary truce, saying it was a reminder that education and shared values can transcend even the bitterest conflicts.

“Being educated and civilised ensures you are responsible towards society as a whole. You act responsibly in situations and work for greater good,” said a user.

“The sincerity of the crowd in giving way to the ambulance is appreciated despite the scuffle and fight,” writes another.

Some users also termed the gesture comical. “This is too damn funny and adorable at the same time,” a netizen wrote.

The video was shot on Saturday after a fight broke out between factions of the Congress party and its rebels backed by CPI (M) during an election to choose office-bearers for the Chevayur Service Cooperative Bank.

The incident took place after some voters were allegedly caught with fake voter ID cards, while others accused the election authorities of misusing their votes as some voters returned home after noticing that their votes had already been cast.

