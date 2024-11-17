ETV Bharat / state

Watch: Two Groups Pause Fight To Let Ambulance Pass In Kerala, Resume Clash Afterwards

Kozhikode: In a funny yet inspiring display of unity, two rival groups of the Congress party paused their intense fight over cooperative bank elections to allow passage of an ambulance.

A viral video of the incident shows that, amid the fight, chaotic scenes, and heated arguments between the two groups, both sides stood aside when the ambulance sounded its siren, requesting smooth passage.

However, they resumed their fight with the same fury once the ambulance left.

On Saturday, an X user posted a news channel video, which quickly went viral, with over 26 thousand views and hundreds of reactions.