Two Railway Employees On Patrol Duty Run Over By Train In Pilibhit

Pilibhit: Two railway employees were killed after being hit by a Mathura-bound train while patrolling along the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Tuesday. Prima facie it seems that the accident occurred due to dense fog, railway officials said.

On information, police personnel reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. It has been learnt that Amarjeet Singh Rana, a trackman and his colleague Shiva, had gone for patrolling along the railway tracks towards Uttarakhand this morning. They were engrossed in work when suddenly a Mathura-bound train from Tanakpur ran over the duo.

Both the employees succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The loco pilot informed the railway administration about the accident after which, teams from the local police station and railway officials reached the spot.

Crying uncontrollably, family members of the deceased said likewise other days, they had gone for duty. They said they have been informed about the deaths but are unaware as to how the accident happened.

Izzatnagar division's Railway PRO Rajendra Singh said two employees who were on track patrolling duty when they were run over by a train on Tuesday morning. "It appears that the accident was caused due to dense fog but the exact reason will be known only after an investigation," Singh said.