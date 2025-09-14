ETV Bharat / state

Two Quakes Jolt Assam; Tremors Felt In Parts Of Northeast And Bengal

Tezpur: Two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 5.8 and 3.1 on the Richter Scale, jolted several parts of Assam on Sunday. The gap between the two tremors was 13 minutes. However, no loss of life or property has been reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake that struck at 4.41 pm was in Udalguri district with a depth of five km, the Central Meteorological Centre said. The second quake struck from the same source, and a minor third quake of 2.9 magnitude struck at 5.21 pm, it added.

Many houses in Sonitpur, Gohpur, Morigaon, Nagaon and Guwahati developed cracks following the jolts. Kalpa Jyoti Nath, a Dhekiajuli resident, said, "I was very scared. Everyone was terrified as many houses and buildings cracked. Water tanks fell from the roofs of many houses."

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an urgent appeal to the people and launched toll-free numbers (1079 / 1070 / 9401044617) to report damage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said, "The epicentre (of the earthquake) was near Udalguri. So far, there has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. We are actively monitoring the situation."