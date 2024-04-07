Two Punjab Villages Ban Entry of BJP Leaders for Thwarting 'Delhi Chalo' March

Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab): Two villages in Punjab's Sri Muktar Sahib district have banned entry of BJP leaders in their premises for thwarting the farmers' movement. The Bharu and Daula villages have put up boards banning entry of all BJP leaders and workers here.

Local people said that if the farmers are disallowed to go to Delhi, then BJP leaders too cannot come to the villages here. The residents of Daula village in Giddarbaha tehsil said they have issued a stern warning to BJP leaders in this regard.

A meeting was held at Daula village today by the Bhatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) under the leadership of Gursevak Singh, block president and senior leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union including Nirmal Singh, Teja Singh, Jagdev Singh, Sadhu Singh and others.

Gursevak Singh said when farmers can stopped from going to Delhi, then the BJP too can be prevented from coming to the villages of Punjab. "BJP has been completely boycotted by Daula village. If any leader or worker of BJP comes to the village to campaign, the entire village will strongly oppose against it," Singh said.

Boards issuing the warning have been installed at the two villages. Several farmer leaders including Balraj Singh, Kaku Singh, Harjinder Singh, Kala Singh, Darshan Singh, Bhinder Singh, Nahar Singh and Ashok Singh Rajdeep Singh were present at the meeting.

The farmer unions had launched a 'Delhi Chalo' march in February to press for their demands including minimum support price guarantees for their crops. The farmers were stopped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points and several rounds of meetings were held with Union ministers that went unresolved.