ETV Bharat / state

Two Punjab Residents Impersonating Police Officers Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

A police official said that the accused duo were taken into custody late Wednesday night after they were found impersonating police officers inside Nehru Park in Srinagar and were found in suspicious activities. Police have also registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation into the case.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two men from Punjab were detained in Srinagar late Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating police officers, officials said. The arrests took place in Nehru Park, a popular park in the city, where the suspects were reportedly found engaging in suspicious activities.

According to a senior police officer from the Nehru Park police station, the two individuals were apprehended after their behavior raised concerns among locals. The officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the men and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of their activities and motivations. "They were impersonating police officers," the officer said.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather more information about the suspects and their potential connections.

A police official said that the duo identified as Karanvir Sharma, alias Raninder Pratap Singh, resident of Kaddan, Tehsil Payal in Ludhiana, along with his associate Ravinder Singh from Bhangar, Tehsil, and District Ferozpur, Punjab, were found posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Nehru Park police jurisdiction of East Srinagar.

He said that the duo was spotted in a white Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number PB77 8925, equipped with “red lights and a siren,” adding to their deception.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under FIR No. 98/2024, invoking sections 319(2), 49, and 205 of the BNS at the RM Bagh Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had in March this year arrested a conman from Gujarat for impersonating PMO official and enjoying Z + security by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his extensive visit to Kashmir.

The conman, Kiran Patel was arrested by the police on March 2, 2023 from a luxurious hotel in Srinagar while he was on his third visit to the valley. Patel disguised as 'Additional Secretary' in the Prime Minister's office and claimed that he had been deputed by the government to identify potential buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir. Patel was granted bail by a court in Srinagar in August last year in the case.

  1. Read more: J&K: Probe ordered into Gujarat conman Kiran Patel's Kashmir visits; Div Com Kashmir appointed as Inquiry Officer
  2. Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel handed over to J&K police, lodged at Srinagar Central Jail
  3. Gujarati conman posing as PMO official arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two men from Punjab were detained in Srinagar late Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating police officers, officials said. The arrests took place in Nehru Park, a popular park in the city, where the suspects were reportedly found engaging in suspicious activities.

According to a senior police officer from the Nehru Park police station, the two individuals were apprehended after their behavior raised concerns among locals. The officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the men and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of their activities and motivations. "They were impersonating police officers," the officer said.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather more information about the suspects and their potential connections.

A police official said that the duo identified as Karanvir Sharma, alias Raninder Pratap Singh, resident of Kaddan, Tehsil Payal in Ludhiana, along with his associate Ravinder Singh from Bhangar, Tehsil, and District Ferozpur, Punjab, were found posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Nehru Park police jurisdiction of East Srinagar.

He said that the duo was spotted in a white Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number PB77 8925, equipped with “red lights and a siren,” adding to their deception.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under FIR No. 98/2024, invoking sections 319(2), 49, and 205 of the BNS at the RM Bagh Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had in March this year arrested a conman from Gujarat for impersonating PMO official and enjoying Z + security by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his extensive visit to Kashmir.

The conman, Kiran Patel was arrested by the police on March 2, 2023 from a luxurious hotel in Srinagar while he was on his third visit to the valley. Patel disguised as 'Additional Secretary' in the Prime Minister's office and claimed that he had been deputed by the government to identify potential buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir. Patel was granted bail by a court in Srinagar in August last year in the case.

  1. Read more: J&K: Probe ordered into Gujarat conman Kiran Patel's Kashmir visits; Div Com Kashmir appointed as Inquiry Officer
  2. Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel handed over to J&K police, lodged at Srinagar Central Jail
  3. Gujarati conman posing as PMO official arrested in Srinagar
Last Updated : 3 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB RESIDENTS ARRESTEDPUNJABI RESIDENTS ARRESTED SRINAGARPUNJABI MEN FAKE POLICE OFFICERSKASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.