Two Punjab Residents Impersonating Police Officers Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two men from Punjab were detained in Srinagar late Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating police officers, officials said. The arrests took place in Nehru Park, a popular park in the city, where the suspects were reportedly found engaging in suspicious activities.

According to a senior police officer from the Nehru Park police station, the two individuals were apprehended after their behavior raised concerns among locals. The officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the men and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of their activities and motivations. "They were impersonating police officers," the officer said.

The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to gather more information about the suspects and their potential connections.

A police official said that the duo identified as Karanvir Sharma, alias Raninder Pratap Singh, resident of Kaddan, Tehsil Payal in Ludhiana, along with his associate Ravinder Singh from Bhangar, Tehsil, and District Ferozpur, Punjab, were found posing as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in Nehru Park police jurisdiction of East Srinagar.

He said that the duo was spotted in a white Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number PB77 8925, equipped with “red lights and a siren,” adding to their deception.

Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under FIR No. 98/2024, invoking sections 319(2), 49, and 205 of the BNS at the RM Bagh Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had in March this year arrested a conman from Gujarat for impersonating PMO official and enjoying Z + security by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his extensive visit to Kashmir.

The conman, Kiran Patel was arrested by the police on March 2, 2023 from a luxurious hotel in Srinagar while he was on his third visit to the valley. Patel disguised as 'Additional Secretary' in the Prime Minister's office and claimed that he had been deputed by the government to identify potential buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir. Patel was granted bail by a court in Srinagar in August last year in the case.