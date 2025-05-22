ETV Bharat / state

Two Private School Teachers Arrested In Nursery Student Death Case In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Two teachers were arrested Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student, Shivay, at Deen Dayal Public School in Mahewa in Naini Police Station jurisdiction. Police investigation revealed that the child died from injuries sustained after being slapped by the teachers for crying in class. The impact of the slap near his ear caused him to fall from a bench, leading to a severe head injury and a cut tongue. He was allegedly denied water and subsequently fainted. He was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

According to Naini police officials, the incident occurred after Shivay began making noise in class. Teacher Shivangi Jaiswal, who was teaching class 2 nearby, admitted to the police that she slapped him multiple times after he allegedly abused her for telling him to be quiet. Aarti Jaiswal, another teacher called to the scene, also admitted to slapping the child when he continued to cry.

The victim's father, Virendra, alleged that the slapping caused Shivay's head to strike the bench, resulting in his death. A post-mortem examination reportedly indicated multiple injuries on the child's body, including wounds in his private parts, prompting further investigation.