Two Prisoners Escape After Attacking Warder With Hammer At Andhra Pradesh Jail

Jail warder V. Veerraju provided first aid after two prisoners escape at Andhra Pradesh jail ( ETV Bharat )

According to the police, the two accused Nakka Ravikumar and Bezawada Ramu, who were on remand, were taken out of their cell to the kitchen to prepare food. Suddenly, both men emerged from the kitchen armed with a hammer. When jail warder V. Veerraju tried to stop them, they attacked him, leaving him injured, said an official.

Anakapalle: Two remand prisoners escaped from the Chodavaram sub-jail after attacking a jail warder with a hammer in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle on Friday evening, police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Ramu snatched the keys and locks from the warder, opened the main gate, and the duo fled from the premises, he added. Veerraju was provided first aid for his injuries.

Background of the accused

It is learnt that Ravikumar was arrested in Anantagiri under charges of embezzling pension money while Ramu was lodged in jail in connection with a theft case registered at Madugula police station.

Following the incident, Anakapalle District SP Tuhin Sinha visited the jail and reviewed the situation. He said that police in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and Vizianagaram districts have been alerted to apprehend the escaped prisoners.

Authorities have intensified the search operation, and additional measures are being planned to prevent such lapses in future.