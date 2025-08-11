Two Police Officers Killed In Road Accident In Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir police officials were killed while the third was injured in a road accident in Srinagar on Sunday night, an official said.

A senior doctor at the tertiary care Shri Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) confirmed that the trio were brought to their health facility late Sunday night. “Two persons were brought dead while the third was stable,” the medico told ETV Bharat.

The deceased include Sachin Verma of 23 Battalion posted at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar and Shubam Sait of 21 Battalion posted at Awantipora. The injured official has been identified as Mastan Singh of 23 Battalion posted at Railway Station Awantipora.

Initial details suggest that the three Sub Inspectors were travelling in a private vehicle when they hit a road divider on the National Highway 44 on the outskirts of Srinagar’s Nowgam.

The trio were deployed for duties on 38 day 38-day-long Amarnath yatra to the Himalayan mountains in Kashmir and were going to Jammu when the incident occurred. The pilgrimage concluded last week. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Police Hospital for medico legal formalities, according to the doctor.

Police have taken cognisance and initiated investigations.