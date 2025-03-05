Two Persons Including Teacher Duped Of Rs 1.20 Cr In Land Fraud In Dehradun

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing investigations into land fraud cases, two persons, including a teacher in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district were duped of Rs 1.20 crore while buying plots in Dehradun.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, two cases were registered against the accused at Premnagar police station and probe is underway, police said. Several cases of land fraud are already registered against the accused, they added.

The complainants, Anuradha Biljwan, resident of Shimla Bypass Road who teaches in a school in Uttarkashi, and Santosh Gairola, resident Purola Uttarkashi, had contacted one Ramnaresh Nautiyal of Yamuna Colony for plots in Dehradun.

Ramnaresh showed them two plots of 540 yards each in Sudhowala. The deal for the plots was fixed at a total of Rs 1.20 crore. On April 20, 2021, they reached Vikasnagar for land registration and subsequently documents were submitted at the Sub Registrar Office I, the complainants said.

Ramnaresh had told them that the registry will be done in a month and after this, the boundary wall can be erected. The victims had paid Rs 1.20 crore to Ramnaresh as per the deal.

However, several days passed but the land registration was not done. When Ramnaresh was contacted, he could not give a clear answer. When the victims got suspicious, they met a lawyer for help in land registration.

The lawyer said that Ramnaresh is a fraud and had not even paid the stamp fee. When the victims inquired in the tehsil, it was found that the land does not belong to Ramnaresh. The victims then approached Ramnaresh, who allegedly started threatening them.

They lodged a complaint at the Land Fraud Coordination Committee and a case was registered at Premnagar police station. "A complaint of land fraud has been received from Anuradha Biljwan and Santosh Gairola. Based on this, two cases have been registered against the accused Ramnaresh under various sections. Presently, police are investigating the matter," said Premnagar police station in-charge Mohan Singh.