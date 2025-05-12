ETV Bharat / state

Two Persons Arrested For Stealing, Wearing IAF Gujarat Officer's Uniforms In Punjab

According to the DSP, Jaspinder Singh Gill, Sukhpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh were wearing uniform that belonged to an officer from Gujarat.

Two Persons Arrested For Stealing, Wearing IAF Uniforms In Punjab
One of the arrested persons. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 9:44 AM IST

1 Min Read

Patiala: Two persons were arrested for stealing IAF uniforms and moving around after posing as Indian Air Force Personnel at Zirakpur in Patiala of Punjab. DSP of Zirakpur, Patiala, Jaspinder Singh Gill informed Zirakpur Police arrested two persons who were roaming on the roads wearing Air Force uniforms.

He further said the arrested persons were identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh, both residents of Zirakpur. According to the DSP, they were wearing uniform that belonged to an officer from Gujarat. The uniform was prepared and couriered by a tailor from Behlana in Chandigarh. "Both these accused had stolen uniforms from the courier office on the night of May 5. A case has been registered against both the accused," Gill said.

According to Gill, police are investigating how the arrested persons got hold of the Indian Air Force officer uniform in Gujarat. The police are interrogating the courier firm as such an instance in times of volatile security scenario is seen as highly unusual, Gill added. The DSP informed that further interrogation of the two youths will be conducted and then action will be taken accordingly.

Patiala: Two persons were arrested for stealing IAF uniforms and moving around after posing as Indian Air Force Personnel at Zirakpur in Patiala of Punjab. DSP of Zirakpur, Patiala, Jaspinder Singh Gill informed Zirakpur Police arrested two persons who were roaming on the roads wearing Air Force uniforms.

He further said the arrested persons were identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh, both residents of Zirakpur. According to the DSP, they were wearing uniform that belonged to an officer from Gujarat. The uniform was prepared and couriered by a tailor from Behlana in Chandigarh. "Both these accused had stolen uniforms from the courier office on the night of May 5. A case has been registered against both the accused," Gill said.

According to Gill, police are investigating how the arrested persons got hold of the Indian Air Force officer uniform in Gujarat. The police are interrogating the courier firm as such an instance in times of volatile security scenario is seen as highly unusual, Gill added. The DSP informed that further interrogation of the two youths will be conducted and then action will be taken accordingly.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PATIALATWO HELD FOR STEALING IAF UNIFORMS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.