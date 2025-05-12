Two Persons Arrested For Stealing, Wearing IAF Gujarat Officer's Uniforms In Punjab

Patiala: Two persons were arrested for stealing IAF uniforms and moving around after posing as Indian Air Force Personnel at Zirakpur in Patiala of Punjab. DSP of Zirakpur, Patiala, Jaspinder Singh Gill informed Zirakpur Police arrested two persons who were roaming on the roads wearing Air Force uniforms.



He further said the arrested persons were identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh, both residents of Zirakpur. According to the DSP, they were wearing uniform that belonged to an officer from Gujarat. The uniform was prepared and couriered by a tailor from Behlana in Chandigarh. "Both these accused had stolen uniforms from the courier office on the night of May 5. A case has been registered against both the accused," Gill said.

According to Gill, police are investigating how the arrested persons got hold of the Indian Air Force officer uniform in Gujarat. The police are interrogating the courier firm as such an instance in times of volatile security scenario is seen as highly unusual, Gill added. The DSP informed that further interrogation of the two youths will be conducted and then action will be taken accordingly.