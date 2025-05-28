Two Persons Held For Extortion Bid Posing As Naxals In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a city resident by posing as naxals, police said. A release from Cyberabad police said they seized 13 country made bombs from the two accused, aged 24 and 33, who belong to Gannvaram of Andhra Pradesh.

The two people, who conspired to extort money by impersonating naxalites, began their scheme by placing a threatening letter (that they are Naxalites) on a car at the complainant’s residence. The letter sought Rs 50 lakh and threatened the complainant if the demand was not met. A complaint was lodged at Jeedimetla Police Station on May 22 in this regard.

A case was registered and police said they verified more than 500 CCTV footages and found that two persons visited the complainant's house. Based on credible information, police apprehended them here on Wednesday. During interrogation, both confessed to having committed the offence, the release said.

Owing to financial distress and criminal intent, both accused hatched a plan to make quick bucks by targeting a wealthy resident of Shapur Nagar here, police said adding the accused initially left a threatening letter at the complainant’s residence demanding Rs 50 lakhs.

However, upon receiving no response to their threat, both the accused travelled to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, where they allegedly assembled an improvised explosive device (IED), police said.

They then returned to Hyderabad to detonate the bomb at the complainant’s residence on May 28, hoping to create fear and force compliance with their demands, police added. However, the police arrested them before they could execute their plans.