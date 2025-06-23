ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured As Roof Of Old Mansion Collapses In Churu's Sardarshahar

The mansion was in a dilapidated state and police with the help of locals rushed the injured to Government Sub-District Hospital.

Three persons were killed while four sustained injuries after the balcony of an old mansion collapsed due to rains on Monday afternoon in Sardarshahar's busy ladies market
Representational image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 10:25 PM IST

Churu: Three persons were killed while four sustained injuries after the balcony of an old mansion collapsed due to rains on Monday afternoon in Sardarshahar's busy ladies market.

Chaos reigned in the market after the mishap as police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the Government Sub-District Hospital. ASI Goruram said 60-year-old Niranaram Poonia, a resident of Udsar Bidawatan and 42-year-old Hanumanaram, a resident of Sardarshahar, died in the accident. Apart from this, 35-year-old Mahendra died during treatment in Bikaner. The ASI said that at the time of the accident, it was raining intermittently in Sardarshahar.

He said the mansion was in a dilapidated state and police with the help of locals rushed the injured to Government Sub-District Hospital. A few of the injured were also admitted to a private hospital and those who had sustained critical injuries were sent to Bikaner.

Senior officials including Nagar Parishad Chairman Rajkaran Chaudhary, Tehsildar Ratanlal Meena and SHO Madanlal Bishnoi reached the spot and inspected the scene. Later, as a mark of precaution, the road to the Ladies Market was closed. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the Government Sub-District Hospital.

There are several old and dilapidated mansions in the city and people residing in them are now in panic.

