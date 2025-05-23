Uttarakhand On Alert After Two Patients Who Came From Gujarat And Karnataka Tested Corona Positive

Dehradun: The health department of Uttarakhand has become alert after the Coronavirus infection has been confirmed among two patients who came here from other states. Uttarakhand's Director General of Health Dr. Sunita Tamta said that till May 22, a total of 277 cases of corona infection have been reported in the country. These cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala.

A 57-year-old woman from Gujarat came to Rishikesh for worship. She showed symptoms of corona infection. When she got tested, she was found to be infected with corona, and her treatment is still going on. A doctor from Bengaluru has come to Uttarakhand, and she has also been found to be infected with corona. She is being treated at home, said Dr Sunita Tamta, Director General of Health, Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand's Director General of Health Dr. Sunita Tamta (ETV Bharat)

Dr Sunita Tamta further said that no active cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, but arrangements are being made on the basis of the guidelines given by the Government of India. Along with this, all the Chief Medical Officers of the state have been instructed to increase sampling in the state.

If a patient is found corona positive, then his genome sequencing should also be done. So that the variants of corona can be detected. Along with this, instructions have also been given to keep the oxygen plant and beds active. At the same time, after the confirmation of corona in two people who came to Uttarakhand from other states, the health department is insisting on sampling.