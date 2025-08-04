Two Odisha Fishermen Rescued Off West Bengal Coast, Search On For Two Others

Balasore: Two of the four fishermen who had gone missing in sea three days were rescued.

While the condition of one of the fishermen rescued by personnel from Udaipur-Talasari, Kasafal and Balaramgadi Marine police stations, along with teams from the Fisheries department and Sagar Mitra volunteer, is stated to be critical, the other was rescued from sea in West Bengal's Sundarbans on Monday.

Three days back, Madhusudan Giri, Gopal Giri, Ravindra Giri and Jagannath Pal of Kankadapal village under Baliapal police station had gone missing while fishing in sea near Kankadapal.

While Jagannath was rescued from Digha on Sunday and admitted to Digha Marine Hospital, Madhusudan was rescued from the Sundarbans in West Bengal on the day. The other two are still missing.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad said,"Odisha Police is continuing its operation to rescue the missing fishermen. Three modern boats have been engaged in the operation. The Sagar Mitra of the State Fisheries Department has also joined the rescue operation. In addition, aerial surveillance is being carried out to search for the fishermen with the help of drones of the Odisha Police".

On the request of the state police, the Indian Coast Guard has also joined the rescue operation. Along with this, efforts are being made to strengthen patrolling by police on the coast and to contact the marine stations of the neighboring states to rescue the missing persons, Prasad said.