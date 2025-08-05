At Berhampur MKCG Hospital, Two Newborns Share One Oxygen Cylinder; Probe Ordered

Berhampur: Raising serious concerns over patient care services at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, two newborn babies were on Monday found receiving oxygen from a single oxygen cylinder while being taken for an echo test.

As per eyewitnesses, an attendant was seen dragging a single oxygen cylinder for over hundred metre, with two oxygen tubes inserted into the noses of the babies. At the same time, the infants were being carried by mothers and relatives in their arms. The babies were reportedly being taken from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) to the cardiology department for an echo test, following the advice of on-duty doctors.

Two Newborns Share One Oxygen Cylinder At Berhampur MKCG Hospital, Probe Ordered (ETV Bharat)

The two infants, an eight-day-old baby boy of Kaushalya Sahu from Padadhigi village in Patrapur block, and a 14-day-old baby girl of Padmalaya Behera from Vadapada village in Nuagarh block of Gajapati district, are currently under treatment in the SNCU of the pediatric department at MKCG.

Hospital sources said the babies were receiving treatment when doctors recommended an echo test. The attendant handling the transport connected both newborns to a full oxygen cylinder and began walking, while a doctor from the pediatric department also accompanied them. The babies were taken to the cardiology wing for required tests.

Amid outrage after allegations of lapses during patient handling, MKCG hospital authorities launched an internal inquiry to find out who was responsible and why the incident occurred.

Superintendent of MKCG, Professor Dr Durga Madhav Satapathy, said that both the infants had the same oxygen saturation levels at the time, but he has issued strict instructions to the pediatric department that no patient should be made to share oxygen from a single cylinder in the future.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Satapathy said, "There is no shortage of oxygen cylinders in the pediatric department. The hospital administration has made it clear that such incidents must not be repeated and steps are being taken to ensure accountability."