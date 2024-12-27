Two New Easy To Harvest Cassava Varieties Developed By CTCRI Researchers In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Farmers in Kerala are set to benefit from new, easy-to-harvest cassava varieties developed by a research team led by Dr Susan John at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) in Srikaryam, Thiruvananthapuram. These varieties, Sri Annam and Sri Manna are developed to alleviate the difficulties farmers face, particularly during the summer when traditional cassava harvesting is physically demanding. With a focus on improving yields and reducing labour, these innovations could transform cassava cultivation in the region.

Sri Annam, a drought-tolerant and shallow-rooted variety, offers several advantages over traditional cassava. "Sri Annam can be cultivated even in summer and requires minimal effort for harvesting as its roots do not grow deep," says Dr Susan John. This variety matures within 9 to 10 months and is not only easier to harvest, but also boasts of high disease resistance, particularly against mosaic disease, a common issue with cassava plants. Additionally, Sri Annam is rich in carotene, making it a nutritious food option, and its sweet taste makes it suitable for various culinary uses.

The tubers of Sri Annam are closely spaced, making planting more efficient and allowing farmers to obtain more planting material from a single stem. Furthermore, the variety can be stored for up to seven days after harvesting, providing more flexibility for farmers. “The ease of harvest and its ability to survive dry conditions makes Sri Annam ideal for large-scale farmers, particularly those cultivating cassava in the summer months,” Dr John added.

Developed with the aim of commercial excellence, the Sri Manna cassava with pink skin and white flesh is longer than the normal variety. This too is ready for harvest in 9 to 10 months. The nutrients of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are also essential for cassava crops. These varieties that are very beneficial to farmers have been developed after sixteen years of research.

The new varieties of cassava, Sri Annam and Sri Manna, also contain less cyanogen, a chemical element that causes small amounts of cyanide in cassava. Susan John told ETV Bharat that the two varieties can yield 30 to 40 tonnes of crop if only 25 per cent of the nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium required for cassava cultivation in a hectare is applied to the soil as fertilizer. Susan John also clarified that the new varieties, which cook very quickly and softly, are sweeter.

They also have the advantage of being able to produce crops throughout the year. Dr. Susan John clarified that the Sri Annam and Sri Manna crops are more edible. Currently, the new varieties have not been distributed on an industrial basis. The Central Tuber Research Institute (CTCRI) in Srikaryam, Thiruvananthapuram is preparing to make these new cassava varieties available to farmers very soon.