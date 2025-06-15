Two New Earthworm Species Discovered in Tripura; Genus Count Reaches 10

Agartala: In a significant scientific breakthrough, two new species of earthworms — Kanchuria tripuraensis and Kanchuria priyasankari — have been discovered in Tripura, highlighting the region's remarkable biodiversity.

The discovery, which is the result of a collaborative effort between researchers from Tripura and Kerala, was led by Animesh Dey, assistant professor at the Ecology and Biodiversity Laboratory, department of Zoology, Tripura University.

Dey said the original specimens were collected between 2004 and 2010 during his doctoral research under the guidance of Sabyasachi Nath and the mentorship of renowned taxonomist Priyasankar Chaudhuri, now retired.

It was only after recent field explorations and fresh collections by a group of young researchers that the species were formally identified and classified. The first species, Kanchuria tripuraensis, is named after Tripura, where it was found thriving in rubber and pineapple plantations. The second, Kanchuria priyasankari, was named in honour of professor Chaudhuri, whose pioneering work in earthworm taxonomy has played a crucial role in spotlighting Tripura’s ecological wealth in both national and international platforms.

K. tripuraensis is unique within its genus for having single ventromedian spermathecae in segments 7 and 8 — a distinguishing morphological feature. K. priyasankari, a member of the turaensis species group, is characterised by its comparatively smaller size and a distinctive spermathecal structure that sets it apart from its close relative, K. turaensis.

With these additions, the genus Kanchuria — which is endemic to Northeast India — the genus count reaches 10. This discovery also raises the number of documented megadrile earthworm species in Tripura to 38, cementing the Eastern Himalaya–Northeastern Hills as the second-richest region in India in terms of earthworm diversity.