Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in this district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.
The gunfight took place in the forest area of Nendra and Punnur villages today morning during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of DRG, Cobra 210, and Young Platoon 168 Battalion of CRPF, police said.
Bijapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gavarna said the operation was launched after receiving a tipoff about the presence of armed Naxalites of the Madder Area Committee.
“After the encounter, we recovered the bodies of two Naxalites, one 12-bore rifle, a tiffin bomb, and other Naxalite-related materials from the spot,” he said.
The identification of the killed Naxalites and further actions are being handled by the Basaguda Police Station.
Further details are awaited as the search operation is still underway in the area, he said.
In a separate incident, a platoon deputy commander of the Gangalur Area Committee, Pandu Madvi, was killed in an encounter in the Munga forest-mountain area of Gangalur. Two DRG soldiers were also injured in the incident, and a search operation yielded a 9 mm pistol, explosives, and daily use items.
The encounters come ahead of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bastar, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat Naxalite activity in the region.