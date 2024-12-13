ETV Bharat / state

Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in this district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight took place in the forest area of Nendra and Punnur villages today morning during an anti-Naxalite operation by a joint team of DRG, Cobra 210, and Young Platoon 168 Battalion of CRPF, police said.

Bijapur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandrakant Gavarna said the operation was launched after receiving a tipoff about the presence of armed Naxalites of the Madder Area Committee.

“After the encounter, we recovered the bodies of two Naxalites, one 12-bore rifle, a tiffin bomb, and other Naxalite-related materials from the spot,” he said.