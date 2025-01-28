ETV Bharat / state

Two Narcotics Suppliers Nabbed By J&K Police From UP, Delhi

The duo was arrested by a special team of police led by Sub Inspector Amandeep Singh of Police Post Noorbagh.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has got a breakthrough in inter-state drug smuggling with the arrest of two key narcotics suppliers from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The duo was arrested in a case wherein three drug peddlers were arrested alongside the seizure of a drone in Srinagar in November 2024 from them for monitoring Police movement to safely dispense drugs.

As reported by ETV Bharat, it was the first time where Police found use of drones to monitor peddle drugs in the Valley.

A Police spokesperson said the investigations including bank transactions and communication records led to two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura in Delhi. They were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers, the Police said.

“This breakthrough underscores the Police department’s commitment in combating the drug menace,” said the Police official.

The Police team led by Sub Inspector Amandeep Singh of Police Post Noorbagh, according to the Police, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local Police.

Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Ups Bareilly and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura area of Delhi in Delhi.

“Both suspects were presented before the respective courts, transit remands were obtained and they are now in police custody,” said the official.

Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni in Ghaziabad and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval.

“The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act,” Police added.

The Police said they are committed to dismantling drug networks and ensuring the safety of society. “We would go the last mile to bring to justice everyone involved in peddling drugs be he or she located in any part of the world. Investigations are ongoing with more arrests and seizures expected in the coming days,” the official added.

TAGGED:

