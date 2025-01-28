ETV Bharat / state

Two Narcotics Suppliers Nabbed By J&K Police From UP, Delhi

Two Narcotics Suppliers Nabbed By J&K Police From UP, Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has got a breakthrough in inter-state drug smuggling with the arrest of two key narcotics suppliers from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The duo was arrested in a case wherein three drug peddlers were arrested alongside the seizure of a drone in Srinagar in November 2024 from them for monitoring Police movement to safely dispense drugs.

As reported by ETV Bharat, it was the first time where Police found use of drones to monitor peddle drugs in the Valley.

A Police spokesperson said the investigations including bank transactions and communication records led to two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura in Delhi. They were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers, the Police said.

“This breakthrough underscores the Police department’s commitment in combating the drug menace,” said the Police official.

The Police team led by Sub Inspector Amandeep Singh of Police Post Noorbagh, according to the Police, conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local Police.