Two Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Police have recovered ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.5 crores from a secret cabin of a container in Lalganj area of Mirzapur. The two alleged smugglers who have been arrested were bringing the consignment from Odisha to Prayagraj. Both the accused Chandramani Nayak and Jogendra Nayak are from Odisha.

Sources said that following a tip off, the joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Lalganj Police Station started checking the vehicles near Rajapur Mod.

Initially they found nothing in their search of the container but it was only on discovering a secret cabin that they recovered the ganja stashed away in sacks. This cabin had been built right behind the driver’s seat with ply board.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Kumar disclosed that investigations are on to find the destination of the smuggled ganja. Efforts are also on to nab the other accomplices of the accused.