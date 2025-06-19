ETV Bharat / state

Two Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr In Mirzapur

Ganja worth Rs 1.5 crores was recovered from a secret cabin of a container by polce in Lalganj area of Mirzapur.

Two Nabbed With Ganja Worth Rs 1.5 Cr In Mirzapur
Two Nabbed With Ganja In Mirzapur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mirzapur: Police have recovered ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.5 crores from a secret cabin of a container in Lalganj area of Mirzapur. The two alleged smugglers who have been arrested were bringing the consignment from Odisha to Prayagraj. Both the accused Chandramani Nayak and Jogendra Nayak are from Odisha.

Sources said that following a tip off, the joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Lalganj Police Station started checking the vehicles near Rajapur Mod.

Initially they found nothing in their search of the container but it was only on discovering a secret cabin that they recovered the ganja stashed away in sacks. This cabin had been built right behind the driver’s seat with ply board.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Kumar disclosed that investigations are on to find the destination of the smuggled ganja. Efforts are also on to nab the other accomplices of the accused.

Mirzapur: Police have recovered ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.5 crores from a secret cabin of a container in Lalganj area of Mirzapur. The two alleged smugglers who have been arrested were bringing the consignment from Odisha to Prayagraj. Both the accused Chandramani Nayak and Jogendra Nayak are from Odisha.

Sources said that following a tip off, the joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Lalganj Police Station started checking the vehicles near Rajapur Mod.

Initially they found nothing in their search of the container but it was only on discovering a secret cabin that they recovered the ganja stashed away in sacks. This cabin had been built right behind the driver’s seat with ply board.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Kumar disclosed that investigations are on to find the destination of the smuggled ganja. Efforts are also on to nab the other accomplices of the accused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIRZAPUR POLICE ACTIONODISHA PRAYAGRAJ GANJA SUPPLYCONTAINER SECRET CABIN GANJAGANJA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.