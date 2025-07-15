ETV Bharat / state

Two More Succumb to Adulterated Toddy in Hyderabad; Death Toll Rises to 10

Hyderabad: The number of deaths linked to the consumption of adulterated toddy in Hyderabad continues to climb, with two more fatalities reported in recent days. With these, the death toll has now reached 10. Currently, 34 people are undergoing treatment in government hospitals, 16 at Gandhi Hospital and 18 at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences.

Victims Identified

One of the victims, Putti Gangamani (40), a housekeeper from Hydernagar under KPHB police station limits, consumed the contaminated toddy along with her husband at a local shop around 8 PM on July 6. She began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea at around 11 PM. After receiving treatment at a private hospital for four days without improvement, she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she passed away on the night of July 10. The hospital informed the KPHB police, and forensic samples have been collected. KPHB SI Manyam confirmed the developments on Monday.

The second victim, Asodi Kurumaiah (49), originally from Wanaparthy district and residing in Shamshiguda, was working as a security guard at a supermarket in Addagutta. He reportedly fell ill after consuming toddy on July 5. His family initially took him to a private hospital, and later, due to a lack of improvement, he was shifted to NIMS on July 10, where he died the same day. The incident was reported only on Monday.