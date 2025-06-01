Two Months After Waqf Protests, Scars Still Remain In Malda, Murshidabad

Shamsherganj: Nearly two months after Waqf protests rocked Malda and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal, the scars remain, and the fear is still palpable. Several areas of two districts that border Bangladesh bore the brunt of the statewide agitation to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. There were allegations of a rampage in the name of protests in Suti and Shamsherganj of the district of Murshidabad and Mothabari of Malda.

When reached out, locals initially showed reluctance to open up out of fear. The administration though, claimed that the situation is normal now, but the reality is different. The protest to withdraw the Waqf Act, which had spread from Raghunathganj to Suti and Shamsherganj in Murshidabad and several other areas, subsequently moved to Malda. A father and son were brutally killed in the violence.

A youth was killed in a BSF firing. The miscreants had looted and set fire to 150-200 houses. Fearing for their lives, 173 Hindu families took refuge in the neighbouring Malda district and some fled to Jharkhand.

On the orders of the court, central forces were deployed to restore peace in the area. A total of 329 people involved in the incident were arrested. A large number of firearms and live bombs were recovered from the area. In May, the police recovered more than two hundred bombs in four phases in Shamsherganj.

On the orders of the court, central forces have been deployed in the area till July 31. There have been allegations from various quarters that it was a planned attack by the Trinamool cadres. The report has also been submitted to the High Court. The names of three Trinamool leaders, including the councilor of Dhulian Municipality and the MLA of Samserganj, have also surfaced.

Panic still persists in Jafrabad, Bedbona, Hijaltala, Ghoshpara, and Ranipur. According to locals, the violence has subsided in Samserganj. The administration has been able to bring the displaced back to their homes. A new police camp has been opened in the affected areas of Samserganj. New subdivisions are being prepared for the Farakka, Samserganj, and Suti blocks.

There is a good presence of the central forces in the area. Abhimanyu Mandal (name changed), a resident of Jafrabad, said, “Trouble-makers may not be able to do anything due to fear of the central forces, but fear persists. I don’t know what will happen if the central forces are withdrawn.” Bikash Ghosh (name changed), a resident of Ghoshpara, said, "The police are claiming that everything is normal. But we know how normal it is. We are witnesses to how much we have to spend our days in fear.’’

Jangipur district police superintendent Amit Kumar Shaw said, "The situation is completely normal. Almost 173 families have been brought back. Efforts are being made to restore people’s trust in the administration. Public life is normal." Last Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in Alipurduar in North Bengal. In his speech, he mentioned the protests in Malda and Murshidabad.

He said, "What happened in Murshidabad-Malda is an example of the ruthlessness of the Trinamool government. They are doing the politics of appeasement. At the same time, the TMC is indulging in hooliganism. People's houses have been identified and burnt. The ruling party's MLAs and leaders have burnt the houses of the poor. And the police have silently watched. Bengal is burning and we don't want this ruthless government."

ETV Bharat spoke to Sukumar Mondal of Bedbona village adjacent to Dhulian in Murshidabad. A few days ago, he and his family had to take shelter in Parlalpur High School in Baishnavnagar. The miscreants destroyed his house.

Sukumar said, “I couldn’t forget that day. I was sitting at home with my children at night. Suddenly, chaos broke out. I was trying to understand the situation and when I went out, I saw some people running towards our house with sticks in their hands. All of them were strangers.”

He further said, “After understanding the situation, I left the house with my children. I kept running in the dark, holding the torch in my hand. The next day, we went to Parlalpur. When I returned, I saw that nothing was left. Everything was destroyed. They had even set the kitchen on fire. I am somehow surviving now. There is still BSF in the village, but I am still in a state of shock."

Subhash Sarkar, a resident of Bedbona village, also echoed the same. “I also took shelter in Parlalpur High School with my family. The BDO here went and told me that an administrative survey would be conducted on the affected people. I listened to him and left, but the survey had not begun. Mamata Banerjee came in the meantime. Then the block administration quickly repaired a few houses. But most of the affected houses have not been repaired. What should I do? Where is the money to repair the houses?”

He also said, “Those to whom the Chief Minister gave a cheque of Rs 1,20,000 as compensation, they have deposited that cheque in the bank. However the money has not been credited to the account. Now, we are all in a fix. Meanwhile, the monsoon has arrived. God knows how will we survive?"

On the other hand, the son of Pushpa Mondal of Mothabari returned home. He said over the phone, “I didn’t understand anything initially that day. Suddenly, a large number of people attacked us. I have never seen any of them in the area earlier. Everyone was armed with weapons like sticks, bamboo, axes, and knives. I even saw a few of them carrying pistols.”

He said, “They were rampaging in the village for more than an hour. They took the men out of their houses and beat them severely. Later, the police took my son away. After the legal tussle, my son returned home yesterday evening. Now the situation is more or less normal. However, everyone is panicking.”

Debashis Ghosh, who was standing nearby, said, “That day, the miscreants vandalised my shop at the Mothabari intersection right in front of my eyes. However, the situation is more or less normal now. Police are picketing in the area.”

Meanwhile, as soon as the Prime Minister returned from Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a press conference and refuted all her statements. But even though she talked about all the other issues, she did not say a word about the Murshidabad and Malda incidents. When Mothabari MLA and state cabinet member Sabina Yasmin was contacted, she also refused to comment on the matter. "The Chief Minister herself has said what needs to be said. I have nothing to say about this," Yasmin said. At a time when elections are due in a year in Bengal, residents anxiously wait for their safety and complete protection.