Telangana | Two-Month-Old Found Dead In Well; Mother's Role Probed After Abduction Claim

A two-month-old infant was found dead in a well in Dubbaka. Police are investigating his mother after her conflicting statements.

Representational Image (ANI)
Published : May 23, 2025 at 1:26 PM IST

Dubbaka: The body of a two-month-old infant, initially reported abducted, was recovered from a well on Thursday morning, police said. The police are now suspecting the role of the child's mother, Kavitha, in the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of May 17, when Kavitha reported that two masked men approached her on a two-wheeler while she was standing outside her home.

She claimed that the assailants allegedly claimed to know her through Instagram, referred to her as "Mr Sriman's wife", and forcibly took the baby from her arms before fleeing. Despite her screams, no bystanders could intervene in time. A kidnapping complaint was filed at the Dubbaka police station.

Kavitha and her husband, Sriman, who hail from Narmetta and Pulluru villages respectively, had recently shifted to Sriman's grandmother's house in Appanapalle after the birth of their son. However, local villagers expressed scepticism over the abduction story, pointing out inconsistencies in Kavitha's version. Their suspicions grew stronger as the investigation progressed.

Dubbaka Sun Inspector Gangaraju confirmed that Kavitha was questioned, and during the interrogation, she allegedly made statements that shifted the focus of the investigation.

On Thursday, a joint team led by Dubbaka Circle Inspector Srinivas and fire personnel retrieved the infant's body from a well near the village. Police said that currently, Kavitha is being interrogated at the Siddipet Women's Police Station. Authorities have not yet confirmed her involvement but stated that all angles are being thoroughly investigated. Police said that further details of the incident will be released as the inquiry develops

