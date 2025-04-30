Two Minors Among Three From Tamil Nadu Killed In Kolkata Hotel Fire

Karur: A 61-year-old man and his two grandchildren, aged 3 and 10, were among the 15 people who were killed in the fire that broke out in a hotel in Mechua area in central Kolkata last night.

The deceased have been identified as Diya (10), Rithan (3) and their grandfather Muthukrishnan (61).

According to an official of the Karur SP office, Prabhu, a resident of Uppidamangalam Jyothivadam area of Karur is involved in export business. He went to West Bengal along with his wife, father-in-law and children during the latter's summer vacation in school. They were staying at Hotel Rithuraj in ​​Kolkata.

On Tuesday night, Prabhu and his wife went to a nearby restaurant to buy food when fire broke out in the hotel. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort but Prabhu's children and his father-in-law could not be saved. The three bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy at a government hospital in Kolkata. The six-storey hotel was housing 88 occupants in 42 rooms.

Prabhu's relatives back home in Uppidamangalam village are deeply shocked by the deaths.

During the incident last night, several boarders and hotel staff climbed to the roof and upper-floor balconies when smoke started engulfing the corridors. One staff member died after jumping from one of the floors. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.