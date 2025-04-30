ETV Bharat / state

Two Minors Among Three From Tamil Nadu Killed In Kolkata Hotel Fire

Prabhu's children and father-in-law were at the hotel while he had gone to a nearby restaurant with his wife to buy food.

Two Minors Among Three From Tamil Nadu Killed In Kolkata Hotel Fire
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Karur: A 61-year-old man and his two grandchildren, aged 3 and 10, were among the 15 people who were killed in the fire that broke out in a hotel in Mechua area in central Kolkata last night.

The deceased have been identified as Diya (10), Rithan (3) and their grandfather Muthukrishnan (61).

According to an official of the Karur SP office, Prabhu, a resident of Uppidamangalam Jyothivadam area of Karur is involved in export business. He went to West Bengal along with his wife, father-in-law and children during the latter's summer vacation in school. They were staying at Hotel Rithuraj in ​​Kolkata.

On Tuesday night, Prabhu and his wife went to a nearby restaurant to buy food when fire broke out in the hotel. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort but Prabhu's children and his father-in-law could not be saved. The three bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy at a government hospital in Kolkata. The six-storey hotel was housing 88 occupants in 42 rooms.

Prabhu's relatives back home in Uppidamangalam village are deeply shocked by the deaths.

During the incident last night, several boarders and hotel staff climbed to the roof and upper-floor balconies when smoke started engulfing the corridors. One staff member died after jumping from one of the floors. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Read more

  1. Central Kolkata Fire Tragedy: CM Banerjee Announces Financial Aid
  2. 15 Killed As Fire Rips Through Hotel in Central Kolkata; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Kin

Karur: A 61-year-old man and his two grandchildren, aged 3 and 10, were among the 15 people who were killed in the fire that broke out in a hotel in Mechua area in central Kolkata last night.

The deceased have been identified as Diya (10), Rithan (3) and their grandfather Muthukrishnan (61).

According to an official of the Karur SP office, Prabhu, a resident of Uppidamangalam Jyothivadam area of Karur is involved in export business. He went to West Bengal along with his wife, father-in-law and children during the latter's summer vacation in school. They were staying at Hotel Rithuraj in ​​Kolkata.

On Tuesday night, Prabhu and his wife went to a nearby restaurant to buy food when fire broke out in the hotel. The fire was brought under control after a lot of effort but Prabhu's children and his father-in-law could not be saved. The three bodies were recovered and shifted for autopsy at a government hospital in Kolkata. The six-storey hotel was housing 88 occupants in 42 rooms.

Prabhu's relatives back home in Uppidamangalam village are deeply shocked by the deaths.

During the incident last night, several boarders and hotel staff climbed to the roof and upper-floor balconies when smoke started engulfing the corridors. One staff member died after jumping from one of the floors. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Read more

  1. Central Kolkata Fire Tragedy: CM Banerjee Announces Financial Aid
  2. 15 Killed As Fire Rips Through Hotel in Central Kolkata; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia For Kin

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLKATA HOTEL FIRETHREE FROM TAMIL NADU KILLEDFIRE BROKE OUTKOLKATA FIRE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.