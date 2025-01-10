Two Minor Sisters Charred To Death In Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj

Kasganj: Two minor sisters were charred to death in a blaze that broke out in a shanty at Manpur Nagria village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, police said. The incident took place late Thursday evening, they said.

The deceased, aged five and two, were alone at the makeshift home when its thatched roof caught fire, trapping the inside. The children were sleeping at that time while their family had gone to the fields.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality and left their family devastated.

Police said the farmer Mohar Singh had gone to his farm, and his wife was running errands when the fire broke out. Their daughters, 5-year-old Nandini and 2-year-old Radhika were inside the shanty when flames engulfed it.

The Sisters Couldn’t Escape

According to eyewitnesses, many people, including their neighbours, rushed to help after hearing the cries of children, but the fire spread so rapidly that they couldn’t save them. “The fire was too intense, and by the time we controlled it, the girls were gone,” a villager said.

They said a buffalo, who was tied nearby, also received burn injuries in the incident while the Singh family’s shanty was destroyed before the firefighters could intervene.

Investigation Initiated

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankita Sharma and other officials reached the scene soon after being informed. “The cause of the fire is not clear yet; investigations are ongoing,” he said. Police recovered the charred bodies of the minors and sent them for post-mortem.