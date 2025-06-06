Two Minor Girls Raped By Four Youth In Ganjam, Manhunt For Accused Launched

Berhampur: Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped at a village at Golanthara block of Ganjam district.

The matter came to the fore after the families of the victims filed a complaint with the police, prompting an intensive manhunt to apprehend the accused. According to Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, the girls went missing from a marriage function on June 3.

Their family members launched a frantic search for them and came to know that two youth present at the event had allegedly lured them away from the venue. The victims, aged 11 and 15 were taken to a secluded location and raped. The families said the culprits are a well-known youth from the village where the marriage was held and three others.

The family members of the victims reported the matter to the police station late on Thursday night. The girls came home later and narrated their ordeal to their families. The victims are cousins and the complaint with police was registered by the mother of one of them. They were medically examined and a case registered. A special team with has been formed to arrest the accused who have been identified, said the SP. He assured that the culprits will be arrested soon.